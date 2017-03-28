Fiji Time: 12:36 PM on Tuesday 28 March

Strip search claimant on bail

Luke Rawalai
Tuesday, March 28, 2017

A WOMAN who claimed to have been stripped naked and searched by police officers at the Labasa Municipal Market has been granted bail by the Labasa Magistrates' Court.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said Rajeeta Devi was charged with one count of giving false information.

Ms Naisoro said she was produced in court last Friday.

"An investigation was conducted by our Internal Affairs Unit with regards to the allegation against the conduct of our officers," she said.

"It was found that she had allegedly given false information to the media regarding the incident where she claimed she was strip searched in view of the public."








