Search for sisters and father

Luke Rawalai And Serafina Silaitoga
Tuesday, March 28, 2017

TWO sisters are alleged to have been pushed overboard into the Labasa River by their father last night following claims of a domestic dispute between their parents.

Police and firefighters combed the surrounding area last night as a crowd gathered to help search for the sisters.

The search was conducted for the sisters and their father, who allegedly jumped into the river after pushing his daughters first.

The incident is believed to have happened after 6pm between the Farmers' Club along Sanham Avenue and Nacula Village.

A drinking party that was by the riverside alerted The Fiji Times team.

When the team from this newspaper arrived at the scene, a boy disembarked from a boat with police.

The boy is believed to be the brother of the missing sisters.

Members of the drinking party, who did not want to be named, said they heard a cry for help while the boat sped up the river towards Nacula Village.

A heated argument was also heard from the boat.

"Minutes after seeing the boat speed up the river, we saw it come back down and still on high speed so one of us, a fisherman and boat operator, ran to guide the boy safely to shore," a member of the drinking party said.

"As soon as he got off the boat, he told us that his dad and sisters were in the river and believed to have died."

Labasa police at the site last night confirmed that the boy was safe.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed the search last night, adding that the boy was taken in to give police details about the incident.








