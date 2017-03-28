Granny recalls screams for help after blaze kills 2

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The home in Solovi, Nadi where Moreen Kumar and her 9-year-old daughter, Ashmeeta, perished. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY/SUPPLIED

A DISTRAUGHT grandmother last night shared how she tried to save her nine-year-old granddaughter after hearing her cries for help.

Deo Mati said she heard sounds from the neighbouring flat where one of her sons lived with his wife and daughter in Solovi, Nadi.

"The cries were like someone was trying to kill her," Mrs Mati said.

"I ran out to check but the door to the house was locked.

"So I ran across the road to seek my neighbour's help. By the time we returned our home was covered in flames."

Moreen Kumar, 35, and her daughter Ashmeeta Kumar, 9, perished in the fire.

"Moreen went to town for a maintenance case with my son and when she returned, Ashmeeta kept coming to our flat but she kept calling her back," said Ms Mati.

She said she was at home babysitting two of her grandchildren, both aged five, when the incident happened. Both children are safe because they had followed her out of the house when she ran for help.

"I had no idea anything like this would happen."

Both families lost everything in the fire.

In a statement yesterday, the National Fire Authority said it received an emergency call at 3.12pm and trucks arrived at the scene at 3.25pm.

Upon discovery of the two bodies, NFA officers handed over the fire scene to police from Nadi.

Police and the NFA are carrying out investigations into the fire.