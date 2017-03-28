$157m bust

/ Front page / News

A FIJIAN national is among three men arrested by police in Sydney, Australia in connection with an alleged plot to import more than $A100 million ($F157m) worth of crystal methamphetamine or ice from China.

While three men were arrested in Sydney, two were nabbed by police officers in China in connection with the deal.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported yesterday that the five have been charged over the alleged seizure of 101 kilograms of ice in China's Guangdong province recently.

It reported that the drugs were intercepted at Yantian Port in Shenzhen after police received a tip-off that they were concealed under the floor of a shipping container bound for Sydney.

Authorities removed the drugs before sending the container carrying a consignment of two tonnes of steel on its way.

Once it arrived in Sydney, police watched closely as it was delivered to an address in Revesby.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that a 22-year-old Fijian national was arrested after he allegedly received the consignment.

"Safe to say he was very surprised, as all the people we arrest these days are. They don't expect law enforcement to come knocking on their door," Australian Federal Police detective Acting Superintendent Luke Needham told reporters in Sydney yesterday.

The three men arrested in Sydney were the Fijian national, a 38-year-old Australian man and a 42-year-old Hong Kong resident.

Acting SP Needham told the Sydney Morning Herald that it would be alleged one of the men was an organiser while the other two were "unpackers".

NSW Organised Crime Squad commander Detective Superintendent Scott Cook told The Australian newspaper that there was no doubt crime groups from all over the world had made inroads into Australia's drug market.

"We live now in a transnational global environment so it is a real challenge for us as law enforcement," he said.

"Aside from the drugs, the 'end game' for these organised crime groups was money. At the end of the day it doesn't matter what the commodity is.

"Drugs provide a significant source of revenue for these groups but it's not just limited to drugs.

"It's all about the money, we shouldn't forget that," he said.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the drug bust followed a joint operation between the Australian Federal Police, NSW Police, the Australian Border Force, the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission and the Chinese authorities.

The three men arrested in Sydney are scheduled to appear in the Central Local Court on April 26.