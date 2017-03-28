Fiji Time: 12:36 PM on Tuesday 28 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

The Editor
Tuesday, March 28, 2017

BEACHCOMBER heard of a man with an old model car who lived in an area prone to thefts especially at night.

The man's neighbours warned him that if thieves found the car locked, they would smash the glass to open the door.

Since his car is quite old, they told him not to lock the doors as this would prevent his car's glass from being damaged by thieves because after all they would not take the car.

Thinking that it was a good idea, the man did not lock the doors of his car.

Beachcomber heard that he woke up the next morning and found his car window smashed and items missing.

When his neighbours heard about this, they told him to put a cross inside the car to deter thieves from stealing again.

Thinking that it was a good idea, he did what his neighbours suggested.

Beachcomber heard that this time the thieves opened the car door and ransacked the vehicle.

Included in the list of stolen items was the cross.

What the man learnt was that even the cross did not deter thieves.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65300.6340
JPY 54.630051.6300
GBP 0.38700.3790
EUR 0.44880.4368
NZD 0.69910.6661
AUD 0.64380.6188
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Dead under threat
  2. Granny recalls screams for help after blaze kills 2
  3. Search for sisters and father
  4. Mill no more
  5. $157m bust
  6. Strip search claimant on bail
  7. 8-9 grams per day
  8. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  9. Fire inquiry
  10. Regional meeting to discuss border control

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. 7s star told don't reoffend Friday (24 Mar)
  4. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  5. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  6. Landowners demand $20m compensation from State Thursday (23 Mar)
  7. RKS retains Tailevu Zone title Wednesday (22 Mar)
  8. QVS blue ribbon king to miss Coke Games Wednesday (22 Mar)
  9. Former 7s stars win Oldies Saturday (25 Mar)
  10. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)