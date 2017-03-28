FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER heard of a man with an old model car who lived in an area prone to thefts especially at night.

The man's neighbours warned him that if thieves found the car locked, they would smash the glass to open the door.

Since his car is quite old, they told him not to lock the doors as this would prevent his car's glass from being damaged by thieves because after all they would not take the car.

Thinking that it was a good idea, the man did not lock the doors of his car.

Beachcomber heard that he woke up the next morning and found his car window smashed and items missing.

When his neighbours heard about this, they told him to put a cross inside the car to deter thieves from stealing again.

Thinking that it was a good idea, he did what his neighbours suggested.

Beachcomber heard that this time the thieves opened the car door and ransacked the vehicle.

Included in the list of stolen items was the cross.

What the man learnt was that even the cross did not deter thieves.