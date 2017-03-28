8-9 grams per day

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Students from various schools during the launch of the Salt Reduction Awareness week in Suva. Picture: MATILDA SIMMONS

THE average salt intake for Fijians is around eight to nine grams per day.

This was revealed by the Ministry of Education's director of Technology and Employment Skills and Training, Alumeci Tuisawau, during the launch of the Salt Reduction Awareness yesterday.

Ms Tuisawau said this was well in excess of the World Health Organization's (WHO) requirement of five grams a day equivalent to less than a level teaspoon.

"Around 75 per cent of the salt we eat is already in the food we buy," she said.

"People are unaware, for instance, that bread and biscuits are some of the biggest contributors for their high salt intake."

Ms Tuisawau said other major sources of salt are processed meat products.

She said the easiest way to lower dietary salt intake was to eat fresh, unprocessed foods and limit one's intake of processed snacks and treats.

"Nutrition labels are helpful to indicate how much sodium (commonly known as salt) a product contains. Eating less salt doesn't mean what you will eat will be less tasty."

She said eating excessive salt raises blood pressure which then leads to hundreds of people dying unnecessarily to strokes, heart attacks and heart failure each year.

However, discouraging people from doing so has been a challenge for the Health and Medical Services Ministry, she said.

"Reducing salt intake with the aim of lowering blood pressure and preventing heart disease and stroke has been identified as one of the most cost effective options for improving public health."