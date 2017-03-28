New classrooms provide ideal learning environment

/ Front page / News

STUDENTS of Years 3 and 4 of Vunimono Islamia School in Nausori will now be in a better learning environment after the official opening of their classroom blocks by the Education Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy, yesterday.

Dr Reddy said students, parents and teachers would soon see more developments in the area.

He said the ministry was committed to seeing that every child learned from a conducive environment.

"As you all are aware, education is for all as enshrined in the 2013 Constitution because our Government believes that it is through education that we are able to ensure that our people, the future of Fiji, can have peaceful, stable and prosperous future," he said.

"Our Government believes that we need to educate everyone regardless of what ethnicity they belong to, what religion they hold or where they originate from, whether they originate from the squatter, from the island or interior it is in this regard that our Government engages in policy making for all."

The classroom block was constructed through a $30,000 grant from the Ministry of Education and the school was amongst other schools earmarked for renovations.

With a school roll of 299, the new classroom blocks will ease class distribution per students.

"The purpose of this Government is to mobilise and improve the living standards of people in the interior and maritime division," said Dr Reddy.

School manager Abdul Naseem said the hard yards had finally been accomplished and with the reassurance from the minister in replacing and renovating aged buildings in the school, it was something to look forward to.