Dead under threat

+ Enlarge this image Lomolomo rural advisory councillor Shakuntla Permal (right) with Lomolomo Cemetery management committee members Rajesh Prasad and Kisun Datt at the grave site. Picture: REINAL CHAND

RISING water levels accelerated by climate change is threatening to wash away a burial site in Lomolomo, Lautoka.

Lomolomo rural advisory councillor Shakuntla Permal said the six-acre grave land had been reduced to four acres with sea water steadily washing away portions of the land. She also raised the issue during the National Development Plan consultations at Viseisei Primary School on Thursday evening.

Mrs Permal said rising water level and salt water intrusion into the land had been a recurrent issue for residents living along the Viseisei and Sabeto corridor.

"Due to climate change, low lying areas from the Sabeto bridge to Viseisei Village is being affected by salt water intrusion and instant flooding," she said.

"The intensity of rain and more frequent rainfall pattern in recent years have caused damages to crops, farms, livestock and great risk to food security and people's lives. For years we have witnessed portions of the land continue to be washed away because of climate change."

Mrs Permal said residents were faced with a further dilemma with a developer reportedly buying land dedicated as a burial site, located along the beachfront and Sabeto river mouth.

"I have to ask for intervention by Government to retain the cemetery area," she said.

Queries sent to Commissioner Western Manasa Tagicakibau on the matter remained unanswered when this edition went to press last night.