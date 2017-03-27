Boy escapes alive; Police search for missing sisters

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Personnel from the Labasa Police Station returning from a search for the man and his three daughters who are feared missing in the Labasa River. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

Update: 8:08PM LABASA Police are searching for three sisters believed to have been pushed overboard by their father into the Labasa River.

Their brother, who was also on the same fishing boat, escaped alive and is now in the safe custody of Police.

It has been confirmed at this stage that Police are now looking for the children's father and the three girls.

Labasa Police have confirmed the custody of the boy and the search for his family members that is currently in progress along the Labasa River at this hour.

Details are sketchy at this stage as Police conduct their preliminary investigations.

Our team in the North is still pursuing this report.