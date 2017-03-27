Fiji Time: 3:37 AM on Tuesday 28 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Vietnamese fishing boats arrested in Pacific waters

TIMOCI VULA
Monday, March 27, 2017

Update: 6:51PM SOLOMON Islands Police and fisheries officers arrested three Vietnamese 'blue boats' or fishing boats last weekend for alleged illegal fishing within Solomon Islands waters.

The arrests were made late Sunday evening March 26 at the Indispensable Reef, 50 kilometres south of Rennell Island, Renbel Province.

The 43 crew members have been detained by Police for further dealings.

In a statement issued this afternoon, the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force stated that Police had received a report from communities in Makira coast.

The two Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) Patrol Boats - RSIPV Auki and RSIPV LATA - were involved in the successful operation. 

It is alleged there were four vessels spotted at the indispensable Reef by Police patrols and only three boats were apprehended. 

Police said the fourth boat was unable to be apprehended because of poor visibility and the distance.

The RSIPF is escorting the crews and three boats back to Honiara where further investigations will be carried out by fisheries officers and police.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65130.6323
JPY 54.705951.7059
GBP 0.38890.3809
EUR 0.44950.4375
NZD 0.70040.6674
AUD 0.64260.6176
USD 0.48960.4726

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Family hopes to raise $60,000
  2. Explicit photos online
  3. Bouncer walks a free man
  4. Woman ordered to take her dog for medical attention
  5. Nalaga shows the way
  6. Assistance for fire victims
  7. Ex-PM marks special event
  8. Sangam goes from strength to strength
  9. Reddy: Keep OBs out
  10. 35 battle for 1 spot

Top Stories this Week

  1. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  2. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  3. Students sent home Tuesday (21 Mar)
  4. Man rapes wife, jailed Tuesday (21 Mar)
  5. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  6. 7s star told don't reoffend Friday (24 Mar)
  7. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  8. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  9. Landowners demand $20m compensation from State Thursday (23 Mar)
  10. Concerns over explicit online pictures Tuesday (21 Mar)