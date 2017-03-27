Vietnamese fishing boats arrested in Pacific waters

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:51PM SOLOMON Islands Police and fisheries officers arrested three Vietnamese 'blue boats' or fishing boats last weekend for alleged illegal fishing within Solomon Islands waters.

The arrests were made late Sunday evening March 26 at the Indispensable Reef, 50 kilometres south of Rennell Island, Renbel Province.

The 43 crew members have been detained by Police for further dealings.

In a statement issued this afternoon, the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force stated that Police had received a report from communities in Makira coast.

The two Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) Patrol Boats - RSIPV Auki and RSIPV LATA - were involved in the successful operation.

It is alleged there were four vessels spotted at the indispensable Reef by Police patrols and only three boats were apprehended.

Police said the fourth boat was unable to be apprehended because of poor visibility and the distance.

The RSIPF is escorting the crews and three boats back to Honiara where further investigations will be carried out by fisheries officers and police.