Mission to improve Fiji's veterinary services

TIMOCI VULA
Monday, March 27, 2017

Update: 6:40PM TWO international consultants are in Fiji to conduct 'performance veterinary services' (PVS) gap analysis on behalf of the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE).

The consultants aim to define a strategy in accordance with Fiji's overall vision for the role of veterinary services in the country.

BAF chief executive officer Xavier Khan said the OIE PVS Gap Analysis mission would help identify current shortfalls and areas of improvement that would assist BAF and the country as a whole to appropriately comply with OIE requirements that Fiji presently lacked in.

He said the OIE consultants had worked across many regions of the world and in countries with similar needs as Fiji and this was an added advantage of hosting them here.

"Acting on the recommendations of this evaluation will enable BAF to better facilitate the requirements for animal and animal product exports, improve services rendered to imported and in-transit animals, enhance the quality of domestic veterinary services, improve food safety, quarantine and mitigate animal health issues," Mr Khan said.

He said Animal Disease Surveillance was one of the four integral functions performed by BAF and proactive measures were already being taken to better BAF services in this area.

"Expert analysis and recommendations will also assist BAF engage local as well as international  funding agencies for many of our investment and development plans."

The PVS gap mission analysis began on March 21 at BAF headquarters and will conclude on March 29.








