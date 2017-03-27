Times execs to appear on amended charge

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:23PM THREE senior staff of The Fiji Times and a letter writer charged for sedition will reappear before Justice Thushara Rajasinghe at the High Court in Suva tomorrow.

The charges against them were amended by the Director of Public Prosecutions last week.

Nai Lalakai editor Anare Ravula, The Fiji Times editor-in-chief Fred Wesley, the company's general manager and publisher, Hank Arts, the company and a contributor, Josaia Waqabaca, were earlier charged with one count of inciting communal antagonism.

The five were alleged to have published a letter in the Nai Lalakai newspaper in April last year.