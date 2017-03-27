Fiji Time: 3:37 AM on Tuesday 28 March

Rewa women to build a home

LUISA QIOLEVU
Monday, March 27, 2017

Update: 6:20PM A GROUP of 20 women from three villages of Nadoria, Nalase and Nakorovou, including the Miss Pacific Island Anne Dunn, will join Habitat for Humanity Fiji build a home for a 50-year-old woman who lost her home at the height of TC Winston last year.

The group will start with construction work on Wednesday at Nakorovou village in Rewa.

Habitat for Humanity Fiji manager communications Doreen Narayan said the group of women were very excited about the project because it would be the first to take place in their village where a women got to build a house.

"It is very encouraging to see the effort being fully supported by the males in all communities," Ms  Narayan said.

"Miss Pacific Island Anne Dunn will join the group on Friday."








