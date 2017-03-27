Fiji Time: 3:37 AM on Tuesday 28 March

Mother and daughter die in house fire

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Monday, March 27, 2017

Update: 6:08PM A MOTHER and daughter perished in a house fire at Solovi, Nadi, this afternoon.

The National Fire Authority stated it received an emergency call at 3.12pm and immediately responded.

When the fire team arrived at the corrugated iron and timber home, it was fully engulfed.

The fire team were able to locate the bodies and handed over the scene to the Police.

NFA investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Just last Friday, three sisters died trapped inside their home at Boca in Bulileka outside Labasa, which Police and the NFA are now investigating.








