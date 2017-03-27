Fiji Time: 3:37 AM on Tuesday 28 March

Northern development should target economic parity

LUKE RAWALAI
Monday, March 27, 2017

Update: 6:00PM FOCUS on Vanua Levu in terms of infrastructure development should be aimed at ultimately bringing economic parity between the two major islands of Fiji.

Addressing Parliament during his maiden speech, National Federation Party (NFP) parliamentarian Parmod Chand acknowledged Government's efforts in tarsealing the highway from Dreketi to Nabouwalu. 

"The economy of the Bua province is showing signs of improvement due to the upgrade of this road," Mr Chand said. 

"It goes without saying how vital roads are to the economy in the north. 

"Employers and employees are well aware that without good roads, the adverse effect it has on businesses and livelihoods of people is overwhelming."








