Fire officer assists Labasa Police in investigation

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:45PM FIJIAN Police are continuing its investigations into a fire that claimed the lives of three young girls in Labasa last Friday.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said a fire officer from Suva had been assigned to the site where he was now working with Police to determine the cause of the fire.

At this point, Ms Naisoro said they would not comment on the probability of the incident being an arson case.

The three sisters - Kajal, Karina and Isha - were trapped inside their home when the fire broke out at Boca in Bulileka, Labasa at around 6pm.

It has been established that Police removed the girls' bodies after 10pm.