Fiji Time: 3:37 AM on Tuesday 28 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fire officer assists Labasa Police in investigation

LUKE RAWALAI
Monday, March 27, 2017

Update: 5:45PM FIJIAN Police are continuing its investigations into a fire that claimed the lives of three young girls in Labasa last Friday.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said a fire officer from Suva had been assigned to the site where he was now working with Police to determine the cause of the fire. 

At this point, Ms Naisoro said they would not comment on the probability of the incident being an arson case.

The three sisters - Kajal, Karina and Isha - were trapped inside their home when the fire broke out at Boca in Bulileka, Labasa at around 6pm.

It has been established that Police removed the girls' bodies after 10pm.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65130.6323
JPY 54.705951.7059
GBP 0.38890.3809
EUR 0.44950.4375
NZD 0.70040.6674
AUD 0.64260.6176
USD 0.48960.4726

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Family hopes to raise $60,000
  2. Explicit photos online
  3. Bouncer walks a free man
  4. Woman ordered to take her dog for medical attention
  5. Nalaga shows the way
  6. Assistance for fire victims
  7. Ex-PM marks special event
  8. Sangam goes from strength to strength
  9. Reddy: Keep OBs out
  10. 35 battle for 1 spot

Top Stories this Week

  1. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  2. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  3. Students sent home Tuesday (21 Mar)
  4. Man rapes wife, jailed Tuesday (21 Mar)
  5. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  6. 7s star told don't reoffend Friday (24 Mar)
  7. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  8. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  9. Landowners demand $20m compensation from State Thursday (23 Mar)
  10. Concerns over explicit online pictures Tuesday (21 Mar)