Students sign apprenticeship contract

+ Enlarge this image The five students of FNU with BAT genera manager Ritesh Dass and NPTC acting director Peni Taoi. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:52PM FIVE students from the Fiji National University's National Training and Productivity Centre (NTPC) have signed contracts as apprentices with British American Tobacco (BAT) Fiji.

Acting director NPTC Peni Taoi said this agreement provided a great opportunity for its students to have hands-on experience.

"This partnership continues to raise the awareness of the apprenticeship program while making it more beneficial to our students and corporate organisations," Mr Taoi said in a statement.

The five successful students were enrolled in various trades under the apprenticeship program - from electrical to mechanical engineering.

BAT Fiji's general manager Ritesh Dass, who was present at the contract signing, said they had been searching for the right talent, and "now with this partnership, we will move in the right direction".

"Our organisation is committed to the apprenticeship program and we look forward to taking more in the future," Mr Dass said.