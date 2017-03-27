Gamel happy with fans' response

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:34PM FIJI football coach Christophe Gamel was happy with the response from the football fans when they played New Zealand in the 2018 FIFA World Cup state three qualifiers in Lautoka on Sunday.

There were about 7000 people who turned up to watch the match.

He is calling on the fans to continue supporting the team in future.

Fiji needs a win over All Whites in the return match in Wellington, New Zealand tomorrow.

All Whites leads group A with seven points after three matches, while New Caledonia is on second position with one point after two matches and Fiji is last with no points after one match.

Meanwhile, Fiji lost 2-nil in the first match to New Zealand.