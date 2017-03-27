Fiji Time: 4:45 PM on Monday 27 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Gamel happy with fans' response

PRAVIN NARAIN
Monday, March 27, 2017

Update: 4:34PM FIJI football coach Christophe Gamel was happy with the response from the football fans when they played New Zealand in the 2018 FIFA World Cup state three qualifiers in Lautoka on Sunday.

There were about 7000 people who turned up to watch the match.

He is calling on the fans to continue supporting the team in future.

Fiji needs a win over All Whites in the return match in Wellington, New Zealand tomorrow.

All Whites leads group A with seven points after three matches, while New Caledonia is on second position with one point after two matches and Fiji is last with no points after one match.

Meanwhile, Fiji lost 2-nil in the first match to New Zealand.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65130.6323
JPY 54.705951.7059
GBP 0.38890.3809
EUR 0.44950.4375
NZD 0.70040.6674
AUD 0.64260.6176
USD 0.48960.4726

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Family hopes to raise $60,000
  2. Explicit photos online
  3. Bouncer walks a free man
  4. Ex-PM marks special event
  5. Assistance for fire victims
  6. Woman ordered to take her dog for medical attention
  7. Nalaga shows the way
  8. Sangam goes from strength to strength
  9. State told to improve work time
  10. Poll plays on the cards

Top Stories this Week

  1. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  2. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  3. Students sent home Tuesday (21 Mar)
  4. Man rapes wife, jailed Tuesday (21 Mar)
  5. 7s star told don't reoffend Friday (24 Mar)
  6. Landowners demand $20m compensation from State Thursday (23 Mar)
  7. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  8. Concerns over explicit online pictures Tuesday (21 Mar)
  9. RKS retains Tailevu Zone title Wednesday (22 Mar)
  10. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)