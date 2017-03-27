Reddy opens four new classrooms

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Education Minister Mahendra Reddy unveils the plaque at the new Vunimono Islamia School block in Nausori. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 4:23PM FIJI'S Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy officially opened four new classroom blocks at Vunimono Islamia School in Nausori today.

In doing so, Dr Reddy reminded the students that wisdom was needed in order to develop and fulfil growth in any village, society or community.

"As you all are aware education is for all as enshrined in the 2013 Constitution, because our Government believes that it is through education that we are able to ensure that our people, the future of Fiji can have a peaceful, stable and prosperous future," he said in his address.

The new classroom blocks will be used by Year 3 and 4 students.