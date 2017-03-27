Fiji Time: 4:46 PM on Monday 27 March

Rinakama hails England, France planned Fiji tour

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Monday, March 27, 2017

Update: 4:17PM PLAYING tier one rugby teams from the Northern hemisphere like France and England will have huge positive impacts not only on the game of rugby but on the whole nation.

Former Naitasiri head coach Reverend Joji Rinakama made this statement responding to a BBC article that reported England and France would be touring the Pacific islands, Georgia and Romania.

According to BBC, their tour was part of World Rugby's new global calendar which would come in to effect in 2020.

"It will be a very big thing for us here in Fiji, especially for the local fans most of whom will be watching England and France live for the very first time here in Fiji," Rinakama said. 

"I think this is a very good exposure, to expose the Fiji team and also you know it's a big thing for us rugby followers to watch these two teams live because most times we just watch them on TV."








