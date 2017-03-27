Focus to protect people and biodiversity

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ministry of Environment permanent secretary Joshua Wycliffe speaking during the opening of the workshop on Capacity Building for National Border Contol on Living Modified Organisms in small island developing states in the Pacific. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 4:08PM BORDER security plays an important role in safeguarding a country's point of entry.

A three-day workshop themed 'Developing Capacity for National Border Controls on Living Modified Organisms in Pacific Small Island Developing States' commenced in Suva this morning aimed at addressing the issues of border control measure.

While opening the workshop, permanent secretary for the Ministry of Local Government, Housing and Environment Joshua Wycliffe said this role was to ensure that our biodiversity and people were safeguarded from risks that were known and unknown and usually very harmful or threatened our existence.

"Fiji's national biodiversity framework is a combination of policy, technical instrument and public participation that aims to address the safety of the environment and human health in relation to specific genetically modified living organisms," Mr Wycliffe said.

The workshop ends on Wednesday.