Milk chilling plants planned for the West

Update: 4:03PM FOUR more milk chilling centres will be built in the Western Division.

This was confirmed by Minister for Agriculture Inia Seruiratu in Parliament last Friday saying they were looking into the small holder dairy farming concept of India.

"...And that is why we have extended into the Western Division as well," Mr Seruiratu said.

"We have set up two chilling centres in Ba and Lautoka and of course, we are looking at setting up an additional four chilling centres.

"Probably one in Yaqara, next one in Weimecia, the Burenitu area in Ra and of course probably Lomawai in between Nadi and Sigatoka and of course one in the Sovi Bay area."