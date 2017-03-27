More tier one match-ups for Flying Fijians

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:57PM THE Flying Fijians will be playing Australia, Italy and Scotland in the upcoming June test series window, as part of World Rugby's initiative to have more tier one versus tier two matches.

According to World Rugby, the test window would mean excellent competition for Fiji, as they would be playing Australia, Italy and Scotland before later taking on Tonga and Samoa in July as part of the World Rugby Pacific Nations Cup.

Fiji Rugby Union chairman Commander Francis Kean thanked World Rugby for the introduction of its new calendar, which ensured more match-ups for the Flying Fijians with tier one nations.

"I believe John Mckee and his set of officials are looking forward to these much needed tests against three top World Rugby nations," Kean said.

"And I believe it will all go well for Fiji Rugby not only in their preparations for the World Cup qualifiers come during the Pacific Nations Cup but also as we look forward to the 2019 Rugby World Cup."