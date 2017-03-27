Fiji Time: 4:46 PM on Monday 27 March

Fiji football preps for windy Wellington

PRAVIN NARAIN
Monday, March 27, 2017

Update: 3:46PM FIJI football team will meet New Zealand in the return match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup stage three qualifiers in New Zealand tomorrow.

Fijian players will have to battle the cold condition at Westpac Stadium in Wellington. 

The temperature 16 degrees Celsius making it hard for Fiji to play All Whites.

The Roy Krishna-captained side lost to New Zealand 0-2 in the first match at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Coach Chirstophe Gamel is expected to name his run on side tonight.

The match kicks off at 6.35pm Fiji Time.








