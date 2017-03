/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image FSC board chairman Vishnu Mohan and CEO Graham Clark at the press conference today. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY

Update: 3:36PM THE Fiji Sugar Corporation has announced the permanent closure of the Penang sugar mill in Rakiraki.

Board chairman Vishnu Mohan made the announcement at a press conference at Lautoka this afternoon.

All cane from the Penang mill area will be transferred to the Rarawai sugar mill in Ba.



More in tomorrow's edition of The Fiji Times.