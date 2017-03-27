Fiji Time: 4:45 PM on Monday 27 March

Bouncer walks a free man

AQELA SUSU
Monday, March 27, 2017

Update: 1:14PM A BOUNCER who was accused of killing a 22-year-old youth outside a nightclub in Suva two years ago walked out of the High Court in Suva a free man today.

Kelevi Tokalau was acquitted of one count of manslaughter by Justice Salesi Temo moments ago.

In his judgement, Justice Temo said he found that Prosecution had not been able to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt.

Therefore, he agreed with the unanimous not guilty opinion of the assessors and found the Mr Tokalau not guilty of the charge.








