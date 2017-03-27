Bouncer walks a free man

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image I'm a free man...Kelevi Tokalau shakes his lawyer Neel Shivam's hands after he was acquitted by the High Court in Suva this morning. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 1:14PM A BOUNCER who was accused of killing a 22-year-old youth outside a nightclub in Suva two years ago walked out of the High Court in Suva a free man today.

Kelevi Tokalau was acquitted of one count of manslaughter by Justice Salesi Temo moments ago.

In his judgement, Justice Temo said he found that Prosecution had not been able to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt.

Therefore, he agreed with the unanimous not guilty opinion of the assessors and found the Mr Tokalau not guilty of the charge.