Joint operation hauls in 3000-plus plants

+ Enlarge this image A Police officer checks out the uprooted plants believed to be marijuana from the Fiji Police and army joint operation in the Nadroga-Navosa region. Picture: SUPPLIED/Fiji Police

Update: 12:22PM TEN people have been produced in court as a result of a joint operation between the Fiji Police Force and Republic of Fiji Military Force.

Police chief operations officer ACP Rusiate Tudravu said Operation Cavuraka, which began three weeks ago in Nadroga and Navosa, resulted in the discovery of more than 3000 plants believed to be marijuana and the arrest of the 10.

ACP Tudravu thanked the people of Nadroga-Navosa for providing information and resources that assisted in the raids and capture of those allegedly involved in drug-related offences.

"The war on drugs continues in many forms throughout the divisions and we are urging members of the public to come forward and help us by sharing information on those involved in these acts," he said.