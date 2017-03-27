Fiji Time: 4:45 PM on Monday 27 March

Tackling concerns coach Baber

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Monday, March 27, 2017

Update: 12:12PM FIJI 7s coach Gareth Baber was impressed with the massive amount of talents available in the country.

However, he raised concerns on some of the tackles he saw, which he said was an area that teams could improve on moving forward into future competitions.

He made this statement after watching his first-ever Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament that took place last weekend at the ANZ Stadium in Laucala Bay, Suva.

"Little bit of concern in terms of some of the tackles that I have seen, obviously the rugby laws now especially in 7s are outlawing the higher tackles, especially around the shoulders and the neck areas and I would like to see that slightly change," Baber said.

Baber had earlier indicated that this was also one of the areas he would be working on with the Fiji 7s team during their build up to the upcoming HSBC Hong Kong and Singapore 7s tournaments.








