High salt intake causes NCD: Research

Update: 12:08PM THE Fiji National University's Pacific Research Centre for the Prevention of Obesity and NCDs (C-POND) will submit a report to Health Minister Rosy Akbar that confirms the high intake of salt is the key cause of high blood pressure, hypertension and other NCDs.

FNU's College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences had provided further support to existing efforts in Fiji through a study that commenced in 2012.

The two-country study conducted in Fiji and Samoa looked at salt intake and how it could be reduced through a combination of efficient and effective approaches.

C-POND will hand over the results of the study to Ms Akbar at an event held at Shangri-La's Fijian Resort and Spa tomorrow morning.