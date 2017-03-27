FSC discusses future of Penang mill

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO Graham Clark. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY

Update: 11:25AM THE Fiji Sugar Corporation board is meeting today and one of the leading items on the agenda is the future of the Penang sugar mill in Rakiraki.

Last Friday, CEO Graham Clark and chief operating officer Navin Chandra met farmers and lorry operators in Rakiraki to discuss the transfer of cane from the Penang mill area to Rarawai mill in Ba this season.

Discussions on the issue are continuing and Mr Clark said once the transport arrangements were finalised, a media statement would be issued.

Mr Clark will brief the media on the outcome of the board meeting at about 2pm today.