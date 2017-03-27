Reddy: Keep OBs out

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Opposition MP Ratu Sela Nanovo shake hands with fellow Opposition MP Alvick Maharaj after the Parliament sitting in Suva on Friday, March 24, 2017. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

PARLIAMENT was told last week that the Queen Victoria School Old Boys network enrolled students without the knowledge of the school principal.

Responding to a question from Opposition MP, Ratu Sela Nanovo on the enrolment number, Education Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy said the network got connected with one of the staff at QVS and photocopied admission forms, enrolling 200 students.

Dr Reddy said the network needed to be kept out of the school as it bypassed the principal.

"But the old boys network got connected with one of the staff there and photocopied the admission form and bypassed the principal and enrolled two hundred more students there," he said.

"This is what the people have been doing and that's why we need to kick them out of the campus."

Dr Reddy said the whole process by the old boys network was done in secret.

The Minister's response did not augur well with some Opposition MPs.

SODELPA MP, Viliame Gavoka said QVS was a premier school for the iTaukei and something that was special to them.

Speaker, Dr Jiko Luveni had to stand up to call the House to order because of an uproar of interjections.

Dr Reddy said apart from QVS, the Government had a master plan and Occupational Health and Safety standards for all schools in the country.

He said the school had a roll of 1085, of which, 936 were boarders and 149 day scholars.