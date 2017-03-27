Fiji Time: 4:46 PM on Monday 27 March

Military, navy reshuffle

Mere Naleba
Monday, March 27, 2017

THE Republic of Fiji Military Forces has made changes to its leadership hierarchy.

Colonel Jone Kalouniwai after serving a three-year term as the Chief of Staff with the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in Syria will now take up the role of Chief of Staff which was previously held by Col. Litea Seruiratu. Col. Kalouniwai served as Land Force Commander before his posting with UNDOF in 2014.

Col. Seruiratu has been appointed as Director Force Development and also the Commandant of the Officer Training School. She takes over the post from incumbent Lieutenant Colonel Maika Baleiloto who was recently appointed to be the Commanding Officer of the 36th Battalion of the Second Fiji Infantry Regiment serving with the Multinational Force and Observer (MFO) in Sinai.

Also Colonel Onisivoro Niumataiwalu Covunisaqa now holds the post of the Commander Land Force Command (LFC) with Lieutenant Colonel Jofiliti Talemaibau as the Chief of Staff of the Unit.

Lieutenant Colonel Pacolo Luveni after successfully completing a one- year stint with UNDOF in Syria as Chief Military Personnel Officer (CMPO), has been posted to RFMF headquarters and takes up the role of Director Peace Support Operations and Military Adviser.

Meanwhile in the Fiji Navy, Captain Humphrey Biutilomaloma Tawake who previously held the position of Director Peace Support Operations has been posted to Stanley Brown Naval Base and is now the appointed Chief of Navy (CoN).








