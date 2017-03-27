35 battle for 1 spot

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Reigning Miss World Fiji Pooja Priyanka (fourth fprm left ) and Alisi Rainima next to her during the Miss World Fiji casting at Tappoo City on Saturday. Picture: SUPPLIED.

THIRTY-five young women are now competing to be among the top 10 finalists for Miss World Fiji 2017.

Casting for aspiring Miss World Fiji 2017 was held at TappooCity yesterday.

Miss World Fiji director, Andhy Blake said competition for Miss World Fiji this year would be tough because of the potential showcased by the women.

"We are extremely excited this year because the calibre this year is very high. We've seen title holders of Miss Bula, Miss Sugar and in Suva today we had former Miss Fiji Nanise Rainima," Blake said.

"We also had a contestant who flew in from Auckland yesterday and models and women who are so passionate about representing Fiji in the international arena."

Blake said the Miss World Fiji casting panel for Suva included Miss World 2016 Pooja Priyanka, FBC news anchor Jacquee Speight, TV/Radio personality Kara Koroi and himself.

The team conducted casting in Lautoka, Nadi and Suva.

The team's last casting will be held in Labasa next Saturday.