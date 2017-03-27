Help for dairy farmers

/ Front page / News

THE Ministry of Agriculture has acknowledged that it continues to face challenges while trying to provide assistance for dairy farmers.

In response to questions sent last month, the ministry listed farmers not having secure land tenure, low stock availability for dairy farming, the location of farms and animal productivity as a few of the difficulties it came across in the dairy industry.

"MoA has a demand driven approach (DDA) program in place which is targeted at the development of farms in Fiji," the ministry said.

"The dairy industry support (DIS) program falls under the DDA program.

"Under this program, activities such as improvement of animal nutrition, genetic improvement, water reticulation, infrastructure development and capacity building are included.

"To qualify for such assistance there is a criterion in place and farmers will be eligible once they meet the criteria.

"Farmers are encouraged to visit their nearest agriculture station if they wish to apply for assistance."

The ministry said it recognised the challenges faced by dairy farmers, not only in the Western Division but the entire country.

"Bovine tuberculosis has reduced numbers of dairy cows on farms, which is putting pressure on productivity.

"The ministry has an annual budget of $1 million for the brucellosis and tuberculosis eradication program. However, it must be noted that it took New Zealand around 17 years to get rid of the disease.

"While the ministry is doing its best on this program, with assistance from the New Zealand Government, it will take some time for this issue to be addressed.

"The ministry will also continue to train and assist farmers to deal with the disease issue as well as improve productivity on the farm with continuing training."