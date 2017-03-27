Kids market day

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Joy Kami, Mia Kami, Magarima Kami, Keasi Priescott and Lina Tui were part of the WOWS Market Day at Rewa Street on Saturday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

MORE than 20 children showed up at the WOWS Kids market in Suva on Saturday to sell their baked goods and preloved items in an effort to raise awareness on child cancer.

WOWS Kids team leader Viola Lesi said the market day was a platform for children to be aware of child cancer and its seriousness in Fiji.

"Whenever we organise something for kids, the extended family comes along and that's a very important factor so people can be aware of the early detection signs of cancer and symptoms of child cancer," she said.

"We might consider them to be common symptoms, but if they're occurring continuously then that could be a problem and parents know their children better than anyone so if you are aware of these signs, you should get children faster to hospital so they can get help earlier."

Some of the early warning signs of cancer are continued unexplained weight loss, headaches, early morning vomiting, constant infections, paleness, increased swelling, lump or mass especially on the neck or abdomen, a whitish colour in the eye, development of excessive bleeding or rash and recurrent fever of unknown origin.

Ms Lesi said there was a need for awareness because most cases of child cancer in Fiji reached the pediatricians and oncologists too late.

"We provided tents and space for the children to conduct their sales and they weren't charged for the stalls. However, if they would like to donate a percentage of their sale to WOWs they are free to do so, but it is not mandatory," she said.

Also, kids living with cancer whose birthday fell between January to March celebrated their birthdays with the WOWS family on Saturday.

She acknowledged the many sponsors such as McDonald's, Sweet Endings and Patterson Brothers Shipping for their continued support in supplying food, cakes and providing transportation for children living with cancer.