Sangam goes from strength to strength

+ Enlarge this image Francesco Andaloro (left) with Sandhya Krishna,Anil Kumar,Vivek Kumar and Nadia Funaro at Nadi temple. Picture:m BALJEET SINGH

OUT of the numerous voluntary organisations in the country, the Then India Sanmarga Ikya Sangam (TISI) remains one of the largest non-profit cultural based organisations representing a majority of Fijians of South Indian descent.

TISI has about 6500 members in the country and has been responsible for setting up a number of institutions across the country.

Prominent among these is its investment in the education sector.

TISI presently looks after 18 early childhood education centres, 21 primary and five secondary institutions, as well as the TISI Sangam College of Nursing.

However, the establishment of these learning facilities has not been an easy task for TISI.

Records show that the topic of schools was first broached after patrons realised there were no specific learning facilities for children of the South Indian girmit workers, to learn Tamil and Telugu.

The organisation represents Fijians of Indian descent who originated from the southern part of India and has members from all religious faiths: Muslims, Christians and Hindus.

History of TISI Sangam

The formation of the Then India Sanmarga Ikya Sangam came about during the final years of the girmit period.

TISI Sangam records show that among the group of South Indians who arrived in Fiji from Madras on April 27, 1912, was Kuppu Swami Naidu, who spent his earliest days in Fiji working on a farm in Yaladro, Tavua.

Because of the ill-treatment of his fellow countrymen mainly owing to problems with communication, he began to seek ways in which his people could be treated equally.

"Kuppu Swami Naidu, son of Govind Swami Naidu, at the end of his indenture period vowed to take up the cudgel for the sake of the South Indians and gave up the pleasures of the worldly life and took up the life of a Sadhu (saint) to improve the lives of South Indians settled in Fiji," documents supplied by the TISI Sangam said.

"He was a great devotee of Swami Vivekananda, Ramana Maha Rishi, Ramalinga Swamigal and Rama Krishna Paramahamsa.

"Being an ardent follower of these saints, Kuppu Swami Naidu himself became a Sadhu and later became known among his colleagues and South Indians in particular as Sadhu Swami."

In the early 1920s, with his vision of a united front, Sadhu Swami enlisted the assistance of other members of the South Indian community to establish the South Indian Organisation and later, the TISI Sangam.

Those who helped him included M.N. Naidu, Krishna Swami Naicker, Krishna Reddy, Unni Sirdar, Subba Naidu and Madhavan Nair,

The establishment of the organisation was finalised in 1926 at the Nadi Sri Siva Subramaniya Swami Temple.

Start of Sangam schools

The onset of schooling for children from the Sangam family began after community elders realised there was no institute committed to teaching South Indian languages.

According to records, a TISI Sangam stalwart, M.Narainswamy Naidu, was heavily involved with religious and educational causes.

Because of a lack of learning facilities dedicated to teaching South Indian languages, Mr Naidu took it upon himself to start a small school in Namoli, Lautoka, to cater for children of South Indian descent. He brought over teachers from India to teach classes.

According to the records, Mr Naidu highlighted his challenges during the Education Commission sitting of 1926.

"He ruefully declared and admitted to them that he had started the Namoli School with the intention of teaching Tamil," the records stated.

"He told the commission that the Government was giving him four pounds per month to run the school whereas the total expense for the month was 18 pounds.

He built the building for 500 pounds through his own funding.

"It can be very well-established that the priority for education of the South Indian children was of utmost importance for girmitya and with people like Mr Naidu, their aspirations were achieved."

First school

With Nadi being the base of a majority of Sangam operations and programs, it seemed fitting to begin the organisation's entry in the education sector in the Jet Set Town.

Nadi Sangam School was the first recognised Sangam school in the country, commencing operations in March, 1927 with 20 students, at the Subrahmanya Swami Temple.

According to the TISI Sangam records, the school was to be situated at the temple until a more suitable site could be obtained.

It was here that Mr Naidu acquired a plot of land in Nadi Town to construct a substantial building.

"Construction of the school building began in mid-1928 on two adjoining blocks of land belonging to Mr Naidu. The cost at the time was £1925, which could be around $4500 nowadays. It took almost a year to complete the building. Though the Sangam could now boast a building larger than any other Indian organisation of Fiji, it took months before this building could be used. A caveat was put in place by the builder, AH Marlow. after Sangam was not able to pay the construction charges in full.

"It was then that the transfer of the Sangam school building was done by deed of trust to the trustees of the TISI Sangam, and then Mr MN Naidu entered into a mortgage with AH Marlow, for the sum of 941 pounds, 11 shillings and nine pence.

"The terms of repayment was laid down as 25 pounds monthly. An intense fundraising effort was then launched by Sangam.

"One of the ways it started collecting funds was through the children, who were trained to deliver speeches at meetings throughout the six districts.

"A sheet of cloth was spread in front of the assembly and the people would throw their contributions on it."

The organisation finally received the green light from Government on February 9, 1930, to begin operating the school.

While the Nadi school was hailed as a milestone achievement for the TISI Sangam, other South Indian communities did not shy away from constructing schools in their own areas.

One such example of this was the founding of Penang Sangam School.

"The South Indians of Ra were no less unremitting or underprivileged," the organisation's record noted.

"They also embarked on ventures to give proper education to their children.

"During 1928 many discussions took place to begin a school in Vaileka. There were strong leaders in Ra, K.S Raman, Bal Sundaram Mudaliar, Ram Sami Wattiar and Alaparty Tataiya, among others.

"They sought assistance from the manager of Penang Mill, E.H Griffith. The Colonial Sugar Refinery made land available in Yaratale where construction work under the supervision of Dor Sami Achari began."

During the period of construction, classes were temporarily conducted in a garage belonging to a resident in the area, Narayan Nair.

The construction of the school cost the community about £500.

The school was opened on August 31, 1930, with a roll of 105 students. The curriculum in those days consisted of English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Another interesting fact about the TISI Sangam is that the organisation began running Swami Vivekananda College in Nadi in 1949 in the Valibar Hall at Nadi Sangam School.

In 1950 the school moved to temporary classrooms in the Subramanya Swami Temple, before moving to Malolo, where the school stands today.

The administration of the school has since been passed on to the Rama Krishna Mission of Fiji.

The newest school under the Sangam banner was established in 1991.

Nasinu Sangam Primary School is the only school established by the third generation of South Indian settlers.

It accommodates 932 children and is considered one of the largest primary schools in the country.