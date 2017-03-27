Ten hours travel for road

/ Front page / News

EPINERI Beledawa of Nasava Village in Wainimala, Naitasiri, travelled for ten hours from Friday night to relay a request by six villages during the budget consultation in Suva on Saturday.

Mr Beledawa left his home at 9pm on Friday and walked for five hours before reaching Sawanikula Village at 2am to wait for a carrier, which picked him up at 4am and dropped him off in town at 7am.

The plea and request for the need for Government to construct a road for the villages of Nakorovou, Narokorokoyawa, Nasauvere, Nasava, Mataiwailevu and Tubarua was made known to the Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

According to Mr Beledawa, one has to cross the Wainimala River about 25 times to get to his village.

"We have been going through this problem for years," Mr Beledawa said.

"That is if one needs to get to the main centre, he or she will need to travel miles on foot or by horse in order to get to town.

"Government officials hardly visit our area and this is understandable because of its remoteness, but I believe that it is time for Government to look into this."

Mr Beledawa said for years, villagers either travelled by foot or horse in order to reach the next form of transportation at Sawanikula Village.

"People, both young and old and even our children, travel for miles and they use the same route to transport their groceries, building materials and other living necessities and this has been going on for years," he said.

"I was asked today as the district representative of my village to come down and relay the request made by my people and the other surrounding villages with whom we all share this struggle."

The five villages comprise about 500 people.

Mr Beledawa said he was satisfied with the reaction from the Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum who has given his assurance that they would look into the issue.