Fiji Time: 4:45 PM on Monday 27 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Ten hours travel for road

Litia Cava
Monday, March 27, 2017

EPINERI Beledawa of Nasava Village in Wainimala, Naitasiri, travelled for ten hours from Friday night to relay a request by six villages during the budget consultation in Suva on Saturday.

Mr Beledawa left his home at 9pm on Friday and walked for five hours before reaching Sawanikula Village at 2am to wait for a carrier, which picked him up at 4am and dropped him off in town at 7am.

The plea and request for the need for Government to construct a road for the villages of Nakorovou, Narokorokoyawa, Nasauvere, Nasava, Mataiwailevu and Tubarua was made known to the Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

According to Mr Beledawa, one has to cross the Wainimala River about 25 times to get to his village.

"We have been going through this problem for years," Mr Beledawa said.

"That is if one needs to get to the main centre, he or she will need to travel miles on foot or by horse in order to get to town.

"Government officials hardly visit our area and this is understandable because of its remoteness, but I believe that it is time for Government to look into this."

Mr Beledawa said for years, villagers either travelled by foot or horse in order to reach the next form of transportation at Sawanikula Village.

"People, both young and old and even our children, travel for miles and they use the same route to transport their groceries, building materials and other living necessities and this has been going on for years," he said.

"I was asked today as the district representative of my village to come down and relay the request made by my people and the other surrounding villages with whom we all share this struggle."

The five villages comprise about 500 people.

Mr Beledawa said he was satisfied with the reaction from the Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum who has given his assurance that they would look into the issue.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65130.6323
JPY 54.705951.7059
GBP 0.38890.3809
EUR 0.44950.4375
NZD 0.70040.6674
AUD 0.64260.6176
USD 0.48960.4726

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Family hopes to raise $60,000
  2. Explicit photos online
  3. Bouncer walks a free man
  4. Ex-PM marks special event
  5. Assistance for fire victims
  6. Woman ordered to take her dog for medical attention
  7. Nalaga shows the way
  8. Sangam goes from strength to strength
  9. State told to improve work time
  10. Poll plays on the cards

Top Stories this Week

  1. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  2. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  3. Students sent home Tuesday (21 Mar)
  4. Man rapes wife, jailed Tuesday (21 Mar)
  5. 7s star told don't reoffend Friday (24 Mar)
  6. Landowners demand $20m compensation from State Thursday (23 Mar)
  7. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  8. Concerns over explicit online pictures Tuesday (21 Mar)
  9. RKS retains Tailevu Zone title Wednesday (22 Mar)
  10. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)