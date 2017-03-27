Fiji Time: 4:45 PM on Monday 27 March

State borrows 'only for capital projects'

Litia Cava
Monday, March 27, 2017

GOVERNMENT only borrows to finance its capital projects, says Ministry of Economy permanent secretary Makereta Konrote.

Ms Konrote highlighted this during her presentation at the budget consultation in Suva last Saturday.

"The point to note is that what Government collects in terms of its revenues is more than sufficient to cover its running cost, so the only worry the Government has is to finance capital projects,"she said.

Ms Konrote said previously 80 per cent of Government's total budget was spent on government salaries, fuel and oil, wages and for capital expenditures.

"So for us the quality of expenditure has improved since 2008 and now we see 60 per cent of the government budget spent on operational costs while 40 per cent is on investment such as schools roads, bridges etc."








