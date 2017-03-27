Help for mentally ill, homeless

/ Front page / News

POLICE are working closely with relevant authorities to address the increasing number of homeless people in the city, including people suffering from mental illness.

Police chief operations officer ACP Rusiate Tudravu said there was need to address the issue holistically.

ACP Tudravu said they were aware of the role they played especially in assisting people suffering from mental disorder and are homeless as stated in the Mental Health Decree.

"We have been working with the Ministry of Social Welfare because while we do have the authority we need to address the issue holistically," he said.

"We have been collaborating with the ministry and other stakeholders because it's not just a matter of taking them off the streets, they need the proper care and facilities to house them as we do not have them and they need the proper care."

The Mental Health Decree 2010 gives police officers the authority to arrest without a warrant any person who appears to be mentally disturbed or whom the officer suspected to have a mental disorder.

The Decree in Part 4 25(1) states A police officer who (a) in any place, finds a person who appears to the officer to be mentally disturbed and whom the officer suspects may have a mental disorder and (b) reasonably believes it would be beneficial to the welfare or safety of the person or the public to be dealt with in accordance with this Decree may request the person to accompany the officer to the premises of a medical practitioner for examination.

Section 4 of the Decree continue to state if, when requested under subsection (2) (3) a person refused to accompany the police officer to the premises of a medical practitioner, or a mental health facility, as the case the police officer may (a) arrest the person without a warrant and (b) take the person for examination to the premises of a medical practitioner or to a mental health facility in accordance with section 51.