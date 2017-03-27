Assistance for fire victims

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Veena Bhatnagar shares a moment with families that lost all their belongings in a tragic fire in Tailevu . Picture: SUPPLIED

VICTIMS of tragic house fires in Korovou received $1000 under the Fire Victims Relief Fund of the Department of Social Welfare to provide for their families' immediate basic needs.

Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Veena Bhatnagar said the ministry would go out of its way to assist families rebuild their lives, while handing over the cheques in Korovou Town on Saturday.

"Through the ministry's Fire Victims Relief Assistance Scheme, this family will be given the sum of $1000 and also the ministry will also work with stakeholders to try and get assistance to help them rebuild their house," she said.

Ms Bhatnagar told the families losing their homes to a fire was one of the most traumatic experiences any family or person could have gone through.

She said the incidence of house fires was a national problem and especially a crippling burden for low-income earners whose homes were destroyed.

Also she called on families to take safety measures seriously to protect themselves and their properties against the risk of fire and for everyone to take every possible step to avoid fires in the first place.

Assistance given by the ministry is based on fire assessment reports from the National Fire Authority and the verification done by welfare officers.