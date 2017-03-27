Fiji Time: 4:46 PM on Monday 27 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Assistance for fire victims

Alisi Vucago
Monday, March 27, 2017

VICTIMS of tragic house fires in Korovou received $1000 under the Fire Victims Relief Fund of the Department of Social Welfare to provide for their families' immediate basic needs.

Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Veena Bhatnagar said the ministry would go out of its way to assist families rebuild their lives, while handing over the cheques in Korovou Town on Saturday.

"Through the ministry's Fire Victims Relief Assistance Scheme, this family will be given the sum of $1000 and also the ministry will also work with stakeholders to try and get assistance to help them rebuild their house," she said.

Ms Bhatnagar told the families losing their homes to a fire was one of the most traumatic experiences any family or person could have gone through.

She said the incidence of house fires was a national problem and especially a crippling burden for low-income earners whose homes were destroyed.

Also she called on families to take safety measures seriously to protect themselves and their properties against the risk of fire and for everyone to take every possible step to avoid fires in the first place.

Assistance given by the ministry is based on fire assessment reports from the National Fire Authority and the verification done by welfare officers.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65130.6323
JPY 54.705951.7059
GBP 0.38890.3809
EUR 0.44950.4375
NZD 0.70040.6674
AUD 0.64260.6176
USD 0.48960.4726

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Family hopes to raise $60,000
  2. Explicit photos online
  3. Bouncer walks a free man
  4. Ex-PM marks special event
  5. Assistance for fire victims
  6. Woman ordered to take her dog for medical attention
  7. Nalaga shows the way
  8. Sangam goes from strength to strength
  9. State told to improve work time
  10. Poll plays on the cards

Top Stories this Week

  1. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  2. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  3. Students sent home Tuesday (21 Mar)
  4. Man rapes wife, jailed Tuesday (21 Mar)
  5. 7s star told don't reoffend Friday (24 Mar)
  6. Landowners demand $20m compensation from State Thursday (23 Mar)
  7. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  8. Concerns over explicit online pictures Tuesday (21 Mar)
  9. RKS retains Tailevu Zone title Wednesday (22 Mar)
  10. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)