Warning against bogus callers

POLICE yesterday issued a stern warning to members of the public that bogus calls and emails received regarding them winning a lottery must be ignored.

Chief of intelligence and investigations Assistant Commissioner of Police Biu Matavou made this call after queries received on the issue.

ACP Matavou said people must be cautious when dealing with unknown callers.

According to the police Cyber Crime Unit, the communications are made from unknown individuals using international calling codes.

Police stated people must not surrender personal details such as email addresses and should reject any unknown international calls and ignore emails from unknown senders.

"Members of the public are advised that to win a lottery, you have to take part in it. Otherwise any calls about informing you that you have won a lottery are nothing more than a bogus call,"ACP Matavou said.