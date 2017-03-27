Fiji Time: 4:45 PM on Monday 27 March

Woman ordered to take her dog for medical attention

Kalesi Mele
Monday, March 27, 2017

A LAUTOKA woman has been ordered to get medical attention for her dog after allegedly having it leashed for three years.

Kamini Narayan, a field officer for the Greater Good Foundation, said concerned persons had provided images to the organisation indicating the dog had been injured.

The leash had lacerated the dog's neck, a result of having been tied up for a long period.

The foundation sought assistance from the police who accompanied Ms Narayan to meet the dog owner, Ms Suman Lata, on Saturday in a hope of having the dog released.

A tenant had confirmed the dog had been on a leash ever since he moved in more than a year ago.

Ms Narayan said they sought to help the dog get medical attention.

"We have arranged for the dog to be taken to the vet tomorrow (today) to get the leash removed," she said.

"The lacerations are deep and the leash is stuck so it could be difficult to remove.

"We just want the dog to heal properly."

Ms Lata denies the dog was ever tied up for that long.

"At times the dog would be aggressive, so I had to tie it up because I had tenants and their safety was paramount," she said.

"We had released the dog numerous times and in the process we lost the padlock and weren't able to release it again.

"We tried cutting it, but he would be aggressive and wouldn't let anyone near him so we feared for our own safety.

"After getting medical attention we want the dog returned home where we can care for it."








