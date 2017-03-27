Fiji Time: 4:45 PM on Monday 27 March

Park gets a facelift

Kalesi Mele
Monday, March 27, 2017

TAVUA Town Council CEO Vinesh Naidu says they hope completed renovations to Garvey Park can lure more people to hold competitions at the venue.

The park's pavilion and fencing had been damaged during Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

Government had allocated $408,000 for renovations.

"We have just completed renovations last week. We have held high school sanctioned competitions and so far things seem to be progressing well," he said.

Mr Naidu said he hoped more people would consider Garvey Park as a suitable venue to hold events.

"We know right now conditions of the parks in Ba and Rakiraki are not good so we want to assure people Garvey Park is a good option.

He added they were able to complete renovations in less than one year.








