Family hopes to raise $60,000

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Praveen Chandra (left) with her daughter Manisha and his wife Ragini Chandra in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

A FAMILY in Navau, Ba, is seeking funds to help their daughter receive treatment overseas after being diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma cancer.

Manisha Chandra, 24, said for two years doctors could not determine what was wrong with her.

Through regular visits to the hospital, doctors told her she was anaemic or could be suffering from depression.

Her father, Praveen Chandra, continued to notice her health deteriorate and demanded further tests be conducted.

"They said she was anaemic and even when we gave her iron tablets she was still losing weight," he said.

"It wasn't until a biopsy test was conducted and sent to Australia where they were able to determine that she had cancer.

"We were all shocked when we found out and we are hoping to receive assistance to get her the proper medical care she needs."

Mr Chandra, who works as a farmhand, said his daughter had a promising future and hoped through her treatment she could be given another chance at survival.

Manisha graduated from the University of the South Pacific with a Bachelor of Commerce and soon after got her dream job at an accounting firm in Nadi.

In 2015, she left her job, unable to continue travelling from Ba to Nadi with her ailing condition.

"I'm going to fight this," a strong-willed Manisha said.

"I started getting sick in 2015, but they were only able to determine I had cancer in January this year. I'm not losing faith as long as I have a family that is willing to help me."

Manisha's family has started a crowd source funding page and are in need of $60,000 for her overseas treatment.

Mr Chandra said they were grateful for those who had contributed so far and were hopeful to reach the set target.