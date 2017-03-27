Ministry approves budget

/ Front page / News

THE Ministry of Local Government has approved a budget allocation of $38,100 to Tavua Town Council for the upgrade of drainage systems in the town.

This was confirmed by council CEO Vinesh Naidu.

Mr Naidu said blocked drains and broken slabs had been a recurring issue and contributed to flooding in the town vicinity during periods of heavy rain.

"We are assessing the areas that need attention before we commence with work. More recently some of the shops and nearby homes would be flooded in times of heavy rain," he said.

"Hopefully this will be able to remedy the issue."

He added the project would take about two months to complete.

"We should be able to finish the project on time."