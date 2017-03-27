Public 'can cash in' on forestry program

/ Front page / News

PEOPLE can earn some cash if they make use of the Reforestation of Degraded Forest program with the Ministry of Forests.

Communities in the North and individuals have been paid cash for planting trees on their pieces of land.

Northern divisional forestry officer Tevita Bolai said the program was aimed at encouraging communities to plant more trees because the forest played a vital role in not only the water cycle but the environment in general.

The program has covered 89 hectares in the division since 2015.

Last week, the ministry awarded a Bua villager more than $2000 for planting 130 trees on his piece of land at Koroinasolo.

"The communities can always contact us about this program because we need to conduct a training with them that will include planning," Mr Bolai said.

"We need to plan where the village will plant their food, which area will be used for housing and which area can we plant these trees.

"This is very important because we don't want it to clash with their programs but when they agree, the ministry pays them for planting the trees."

Koroinasolo villager Sitiveni Vasutava, 40, who dropped out at primary school said poverty only happened to those who were lazy.

"I didn't know about this program until the forestry officials visited me to survey the area where I planted pine trees in the area of 11 acres," he said.

"I planted it last year for my two children's future because education is not cheap and I have other small businesses like fishing and poultry farms.

"My success today is because I make use of my resources which God has blessed me with and I believe anybody can do the same."

The Bua villager now owns fishing boats, yaqona and poultry farms.