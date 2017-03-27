Fiji Time: 4:45 PM on Monday 27 March

Ex-PM marks special event

Serafina Silaitoga
Monday, March 27, 2017

THE contributions of indentured labourers should be recorded as a significant part of Fiji's history, says former prime minister Mahendra Chaudhry.

At yesterday's commemoration of the abolition of indentured system in Fiji, he said most children were not aware of the substantial contribution by indentured labourers.

"It is unfortunate that we don't have the history or political history of the indentured system to inform the people about their significant contribution to the development of Fiji," Mr Chaudhry said.

"It is not a subject in schools for students to know what our girmit ancestors went through in the 41 years to help build this nation through their contribution. That is why the National Farmers Union organised the commemoration to disseminate knowledge about the girmit era."

Mr Chaudhry said it was imperative to know the various contributions made by those who were brought in from India to work under the indentured system.

"After the 41 years of indentured system, about 60 per cent returned to India and 40 remained in Fiji and have been part of this nation's development over the years," he said.








