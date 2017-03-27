Fiji Time: 4:45 PM on Monday 27 March

Wet weather leads to logging suspension

Serafina Silaitoga
Monday, March 27, 2017

LOGGING activities in Wainunu have been suspended after inclement weather.

Ministry of Forestry Northern divisional officer Tevita Bolai said the suspension came into effect last month.

"We continuously liaise with the Fiji Roads Authority and areas where road conditions can be totally ruined by logging access, they advise us about the best option," he said.

"So in Bua, the logging activities in Wainunu district have been suspended because of road conditions.

"We have been working with FRA and based on their advice, we suspend logging activities."

Reports of logging during this recent adverse weather have surfaced and the ministry has pleaded for public assistance.

"Sawmill companies know very well that all logging practices should be stopped during wet weather," he said.

"We have experienced adverse weather for the past few months and sawmill operators have been informed about the usual suspension of logging activities during bad weather.

"But if people continue to see logging trucks on the roads during this bad weather, they should write down the vehicle registration number and give it to us."

Villagers in Nasarawaqa in Bua have complained about logging activities in the area being carried out during the recent wet weather.








