Flotsam AND JETSAM

Tevita Vuibau
Monday, March 27, 2017

Beachcomber heard this from a friend.

The Marist 7s rugby tournament last week provided spectators with a chance to watch some top class rugby and cheer their respective teams.

Spectators were also able to watch unknown players from outside Viti Levu take on and beat some of the best 7s teams in Fiji.

And Vodafone Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber was also on hand to lookout for players possibly worthy of donning the white jersey.

Beachcomber heard that a certain announcer mispronounced Baber's name while acknowledging his presence and was very swiftly corrected with the right pronunciation by the shouts of thousands of spectators at the National Stadium.

And many local fans will remember having a similar reaction when the names of Fijian players are mispronounced during overseas matches and tournaments.

Beachcomber's thoughts immediately went to the English saying "If at first you don't succeed try and try again."

But in Fiji's case, when it comes to sevens rugby and the names of our players and coaches the saying should be "Don't fail the first time, or you'll be loudly corrected by our rowdy fans."








