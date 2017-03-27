Fiji Time: 4:45 PM on Monday 27 March

Explicit photos online

Litia Cava
Monday, March 27, 2017

THE Fiji Police Force has confirmed receiving information that a person is offering money in exchange for explicit photos of young girls and women.

Police say once the photos are sent, they are then shared to other social networking sites' closed groups online.

Chief of intelligence and investigations Assistant Commissioner of Police Biu Matavou in a statement yesterday said it was an offence to trade pictures for the purpose of distribution or public exhibition, pictures, photographs, films, or any other obscene objects, or any other object tending to corrupt morals.

Police are also urging those sending explicit photos to refrain from doing so as it is used by certain individuals as a means of publicly ridiculing girls and women.

ACP Matavou said social media users must be cautious of fake profiles.

"Social media users must learn to exercise discretion with regards to the people they choose to interact with.

"It is also advisable to question the legitimacy of any social media user especially if you are not familiar with any information posted about them."








